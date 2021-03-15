Principal Medical Writer - Medical Communications

Cheshire or Home Counties

Excellent ££



We are recruiting a Principal Medical Writer for an amazing medical communications agency with offices in the North and South of the UK; with a fantastic culture that really look after their team this is a great agency to work for.



The agency..

Working with some of the leading global pharmaceutical clients, this agency delivers a wide range of medical education and communications projects from editorial and medical education through to publications and symposia / meetings management across the UK and overseas. Due to some exciting new client wins they are growing the team within the scientific services department and we are seeking senior and Principal Medical Writers to join their fab team.



The role

Working alongside a team of Medical Writers and Associate Medical Writers this role will lead on complex and high profile writing projects as well as overseeing the work of the team. Ideal candidate background is across a wide range of therapeutic areas with ideally a PHD and substantial medical communications agency experience.



What's on offer...



This agency is all about investing in their people and there is a really great career path available to the right candidate - get in touch today to hear more!

