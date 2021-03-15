Top healthcare communications and PR agency is looking for an expert in digital marketing to bolster their expertise in omnichannel marketing. The perfect candidate will have worked in a PR agency (ideal if this is healthcare but not essential), and have experience across SEO, PPC, social media and email marketing, with significant in-depth expertise in either search marketing or social media marketing.

You will be joining a top-notch group of people inspired to create meaningful campaigns around life-changing science and medicine that reaches doctors, healthcare professionals, as well as the wider media and general public.

Responsibilities:

- Ownership of the delivery and day-to-day management of marketing and social media campaigns for client accounts, acting as an expert in implementing campaigns to ensure optimal performance

- Support teams in developing campaigns across owned, paid and earned digital channels for clients, complementing broader communications and public relations activities. This includes organic and paid search, display and social media, along with effective campaign targeting, campaign performance and budget optimisation.

- Build and maintain a strong relationship with client’s digital teams, as well as cross-functionally throughout the internal agency network.

- Help build the reputation and profile of the business’s digital capabilities, supporting organic growth and identifying new business opportunities.

Requirements:

- A minimum of a Bachelor’s Degree or equivalent experience in marketing, communications or life sciences

- Minimum of 3 years' experience in a PR agency, working with clients to plan, build and run digital marketing and communications campaigns across organic and paid search, social media and content marketing channels

- Hands-on expertise of Google Analytics, Facebook Business Manager, Twitter Ads Manager, LinkedIn Ads Manager and Google Ads Manager to set up and deliver paid media plans for clients

- A real passion for digital marketing and excitement about how it can be used to deliver inspiring content and experiences to patient and health professional audiences

- Experience of using social media monitoring and management tools such as HootSuite, Socialbakers etc. or similar platform

This is an exceptional opportunity to join a highly collaborative agency focused on communications in an industry where your work can truly influence and shape lives. The candidate will be rewarded with a generous benefits package and second to none training and development opportunities. While you are likely to start remotely, the candidate should be based in London or able to commute to a London office at least twice a week in future.

