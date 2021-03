We are currently working with an award winning PR agency that have been running for over 35 years

They are ranked very highly in the top 150 PR firms in the UK.

The agency are well known for their purpose driven and behaviour change work as well as their consumer and celebrity work .

The Health team have been busier than ever and they are now seeking a Digital Health Tech Specialist, a new role for them within the Health and Behaviour change unit. The role will to help enhance what the team already do.

The work is health/ behaviour change as opposed to heavy pharma. The health team have worked on campaigns such as wellness apps , public health campaigns for physical and mental health , health charities and working with influencers.

They are looking for someone that can play a supporting role for new business proposals as well as working across existing clients. These may be either digital or more traditional health clients that are exploring digital health or health tech.

Ideally you will also bring some experience of key decision makers from a public health perspective.

They offer a great benefits package and central London offices. Post covid - blend of home and office work.