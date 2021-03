This is a rare healthcare PR team in London which is part of a global communications powerhouse but with a close knit- boutique culture. The work is interesting and varied- their sweet spots are brand launches and media relations- with continued up weighting in social media and digital communications. The culture and work is therefore progressive, innovative and creative.

Flexing audiences from patients and patient organisations to HCPs, internal pharma teams and payors- you will thrive on impactful storytelling across the spectrum of healthcare engagement. The work is a good mix of UK and global- so you will enjoy working on a mix of regions and stakeholders- shining in the wider group as an expert in healthcare PR and media strategy.

You will report into possibly one of London’s friendliest and most credible Managing Directors- who is both ambitious and supportive. You will manage some of the most enthusiastic healthcare PR specialists in London- great writers, communicators- with a passion for digital, storytelling, and producing award winning, impactful campaigns.

You will also have responsibility for client leadership of key accounts in the agency- as a boutique agency team everyone is involved in client relations and your strategic leadership will be pivotal to important pieces of business.

Previous healthcare PR experience at at least Senior Account Director level is required for this role.