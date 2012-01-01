This is a great opportunity to join this outstanding healthcare communications agency to boost their digital capabilities.

Known for their meaningful communications to media, doctors and the general public they know that strategic digital and social media campaigns are a crucial part of this.

They are looking for an expert digital marketer to support teams and help them with this growth.

You will have hands-on experience gained from an Omni channel marketing or communications agency servicing clients across SEO, PPC, social media and email marketing. You must have significant in-depth expertise in either search marketing or social media marketing, ideally within healthcare.

You will need to have:

• A minimum of a Bachelor’s Degree or equivalent experience in marketing or communications

• At least three years’ hands-on experience of servicing internal or external clients to plan, build and run digital marketing and communications campaigns across organic and paid search,

social media and content marketing channels in an integrated marketing role, ideally in an agency setting working with multiple clients and on multiple accounts

• In-depth hands-on expertise of Google Analytics, Facebook Business Manager, Twitter Ads

Manager, LinkedIn Ads Manager and Google Ads Manager to set up and deliver paid media plans for clients

• Proficient in using Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube and TikTok to engage variety of audiences

• Experience and interest in using popular social media and messaging platforms to engage audiences

• Experience of using social media monitoring and management tools such as HootSuite, Socialbakers, Khoros, Brandwatch, Sysomos or similar

It would be great if you had:

• Professional accreditation in digital marketing from CIM, IDM or similar

• Familiarity with healthcare, pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries

• Understanding of operating in highly-regulated industries

• Familiarity with HTML, CSS, and website and server-side technologies

This is a great agency with a lot of potential for growth in the role.

I'd love to arrange a call to tell you more so drop me a line and we can get some time booked in.

kate@chemistrysearch.co.uk

