Award-winning PR & communications agency is seeking an experienced Director or Senior Director to help bolster the senior team and in provide stable, but visionary leadership on the agency’s biggest, career-defining global account.

You will need to be a natural leader and have experience in a director role within a healthcare PR agency and in return you will join a company that was last year awarded healthcare communications agency of the year and wins the most exciting business from the biggest pharmaceutical companies worldwide.

Responsibilities:

- You will have accountability for the overall accountability for profitability, quality, relationship and client satisfaction of the business unit, working in close partnership with the multiple agency teams including creative, data & insights, digital and client services.

- Strategy lead, leading planning and delivery of the years’ strategic plans across the business unit, across the different brands/ accounts.

- Ensuring collaboration across different teams in different geographies, guaranteeing seamless, top quality delivery for clients.

- Business development plans for growth and diversification

- Management and mentorship of the EMEA team, ensuring they are performing and developing to the best of their abilities.

- Leading forecasting and reporting to senior leadership in London and the U.S.

Requirements:

- Significant healthcare agency experience, including knowledge of the pharmaceutical landscape and experience working with large global pharmaceutical clients.

- Comfortable working with multi-team, cross-geography teams.

- Fluent in media and digital to consult across paid, earned, owned and be conversant in social, digital and offline approaches (e.g., trends in health, compliance considerations, relevant social platforms, audience channel planning, paid activations and reviewing analytics reports).

- Commercially astute with business leadership experience, e.g. forecasting, training and retaining staff, business development.

- Ideally London-based, but potential to be flexible if able to communicate into London office when necessary.

This is an exceptional opportunity to join a top healthcare PR and communications agency in a strategic, senior leadership position working on some career-defining accounts. Bonus and benefits are competitive, please get in touch to learn more.

