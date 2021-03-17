Highly successful, international PR agency with ground breaking global pharmaceutical clients needs an addition Account Director, with solid experience of launching prescription brands, as a result of superlative growth!

The Company:

- High profile international communications consultancy, a great name to have on your CV.

- Has a portfolio of health and wellbeing, pharmaceutical, medtech and animal health clients.

- Provides communications strategy and programmes including across all aspects of the pharmaceutical PR and marketing mix.

The Account Director’s job:

- Leading a team of skilled and talented PR consultants across global comms activities on an interesting mix of therapy areas, e.g., respiratory, rare diseases, oncology, haematology, haemaphilia, neuroscience, CAR-T, animal health, MS or covid-19.

- Coaching and mentoring more junior consultants who will be drafting pharmaceutical product and disease awareness materials, generating message development, drafting political and stakeholder briefs, etc.

- Relationship building with journalists, KOLs, and pharmaceutical clients, ensuring you have in-depth understanding of clients’ businesses, keeping up to date with their key stakeholders and media.

The Ideal Account Director Will:

- Have some solid experience of healthcare PR, global drug launches and healthcare media relations, with the ability to ‘sell a story’ and communicate effectively with the media and other influencers.

- Understand the NHS structure and pharmaceutical landscape in the UK as well as internationally.

- Be able to think creatively and ensure a good level of creative output across the team.

- Have excellent client liaison and interface skills e.g. leading client meetings, managing day to day contact.

