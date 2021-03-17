Associate Director – Healthcare PR

Full-time
Healthcare PR Jobs
London
70,000 to 90,000 per annum
£70000 - £90000 per annum
UK Pound
17-Mar-21
Media Contacts (Recruitment Consultants) Limited
32337

Renowned global communications agency in London is looking for a talented PR associate director with solid experience with global pharma/ health clients on international communications campaigns and launches. The agency is looking for an experienced SAD looking for a step up or an associate director looking for a new challenge on huge, multimillion-dollar accounts and game changing medicines and treatments (e.g., Covid-19 and CAR-T).

The healthcare communications agency:-

- Forward thinking, groundbreaking work – they keep winning new business as well as awards.
- Their pharmaceutical clients love their work, so they are always busy but in a good way and resourcing up as a result.
- Variety: their portfolio includes a really exciting mix of life changing launches, cool international campaigns and some experiential work.
- Genuinely patient focussed approach to brands and cutting-edge treatments

The associate director’s job:-

- You will work closely with a talented team and incredible management to ensure the delivery of PR and communications campaigns and events across the team at the highest standards
- You will have ample opportunity to generate and act on your own ideas as well as take the lead on international projects.
- Coach, mentor and motivate junior team members, to develop line management skills.

You:-

- Might be in a big network PR agency and would like to work somewhere with even better opportunities to forge your career in whatever direction you choose, or from a small agency and would like more scope and variety.
- Must be a team player; you can get on with everyone. It’s important that the new associate director fits in with the friendly culture.
- Will have a genuine passion for PR in the healthcare sector as well as working knowledge of the pharmaceutical industry, ABPI, NHS, etc.
- Will be creative, full of ideas, love people and an excellent communicator.

Contact Details:
Media Contacts (Recruitment Consultants) Limited
Tel: 020 7359 8244
Fax: 020 7226 9121
Contact: Julia Walton
Email:

