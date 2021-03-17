Renowned global communications agency in London is looking for a talented PR associate director with solid experience with global pharma/ health clients on international communications campaigns and launches. The agency is looking for an experienced SAD looking for a step up or an associate director looking for a new challenge on huge, multimillion-dollar accounts and game changing medicines and treatments (e.g., Covid-19 and CAR-T).

The healthcare communications agency:-

- Forward thinking, groundbreaking work – they keep winning new business as well as awards.

- Their pharmaceutical clients love their work, so they are always busy but in a good way and resourcing up as a result.

- Variety: their portfolio includes a really exciting mix of life changing launches, cool international campaigns and some experiential work.

- Genuinely patient focussed approach to brands and cutting-edge treatments

The associate director’s job:-

- You will work closely with a talented team and incredible management to ensure the delivery of PR and communications campaigns and events across the team at the highest standards

- You will have ample opportunity to generate and act on your own ideas as well as take the lead on international projects.

- Coach, mentor and motivate junior team members, to develop line management skills.

You:-

- Might be in a big network PR agency and would like to work somewhere with even better opportunities to forge your career in whatever direction you choose, or from a small agency and would like more scope and variety.

- Must be a team player; you can get on with everyone. It’s important that the new associate director fits in with the friendly culture.

- Will have a genuine passion for PR in the healthcare sector as well as working knowledge of the pharmaceutical industry, ABPI, NHS, etc.

- Will be creative, full of ideas, love people and an excellent communicator.

