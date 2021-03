Our client has an innovative approach to healthcare communications with digital strategy at the heart of their thinking.

With an established and reputable track record in transforming the way their clients communicate with their customers- they are a leading digital comms specialist in the healthcare space. If you are passionate about digital and health- this is the agency you should be applying to.

Focusing on scientific engagement but with a journalistic approach creating compelling, engaging content- they offer a unique culture that combines medical education with marketing.

Therefore previous medical education, healthcare advertising or digital agency experience is required for this role- but with an appetite for this unique blend. Audiences will vary as will clients- flexing from HCPs to patients, patient organisations to pharmaceutical, thereby making the content both diverse but interesting as well.