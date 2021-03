This is one of London’s longest established medical education agencies with fantastic medical education credentials and an equally impressive culture.

With a robust structure in scientific as well as client services- this is a collaborative team where how the work is delivered is as important as the work itself.

With a focus on scientifically robust communication- with a meetings have portfolio- this agency is independent and therefore nimble. Delivering an increasing level of events and materials digitally- they enjoy an innovative and fast moving culture on high science accounts. They also have long standing and exceptional client relations- you will never be under pressure to chase new business and my client will happily turn business away to maintain their ethos and culture.

As a people first agency they are flexible and sensitive to staff needs- and this includes the option to work fully remotely. Previous medical education agency experience at at least Senior Account level is required for this role.