This is an invigorating opportunity to join one of London’s most established medical education agencies with a cutting edge and innovative culture.

Despite being a key medical education player for decades this agency has fiercely maintained its nimble, independent boutique culture with its own brand of creativity.

This agency has strong roots in production and digital so a passion for multi-channel communications and high science is critical to succeed here. This is a fantastic opportunity to join one of the agency’s biggest teams on a large and multi-faceted medical affairs account. You will imbed yourself in the science in a complex, data driven account where you will flex your skills across a number of activities from slide decks and symposia to scientific platforms and animations.

This is a big client services team so you will have support but must be willing to and ideally have experience in line management as well.

This is a rare opportunity to work in a medical affairs team in a creative and digitally led team- if you love science and want to flex your medical education skills in an exciting environment- this is the agency for you. Remote working welcome provided you are willing to work in the London office a couple of times a month.