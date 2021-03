This is the chance for a talented and experienced Account Manager to work in a varied and creative role at one of the UK’s most sought after Healthcare PR agencies.

This agency rarely recruits externally- they have a low staff turn-over, interesting work – and a people first directive from the owners. You will be hard pushed to find leadership with the gravitas, reputation and empathy as this agency.

The company is committed to doing interesting work with a strong focus on corporate communications, disease awareness, digital marketing and social media as well as some rewarding brand work in areas such as Rare Disease and Oncology. HR at this agency has a strong focus on resourcing- they are proudly an independent agency and refuse to become a burn out company! There is therefore a simple culture of wellness, support and great work and as an independent with no barriers to promotion or cycles- if you are ambitious and want to shine- this is the agency for you.

Previous healthcare PR agency experience at least Senior Account Executive level is required for this role.