This is a unique opportunity to join a fast paced agency with a calm and organised culture! Our client has a well-established and thriving project management team that works in collaboration with well-resourced and talented creative, client services, and digital teams in delivering award winning healthcare advertising campaigns.

Whilst this role does have a client facing piece to it you are the project manager on your accounts- from budgets, time lines to supplier liaison and internal team coordination. Ideally you will have worked in a healthcare marketing environment- but you will not be required to be an expert in the science. Project management qualifications and working knowledge of relevant methodologies and project management tools are however important.

Benefits include working at a healthcare advertising agency with a reputation for having an excellent work life balance, genuine career development in a well-established and growing project management team- and the chance to work on high profile pharmaceutical brands that impact patient lives.

