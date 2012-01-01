Account management opportunities really don’t come bigger than this. After all, you’ll be joining our Medical and Patient Communications group – a full-service, global communications agency – and using your knowledge and experience to deliver insight and data-driven patient programmes. In turn, this will directly impact our growth – meaning your work will help us work harder for each and every client. And as we grow, you will too. You’ll learn and develop alongside some of the best and brightest minds in the industry, and build the skills you need to flourish as a leader yourself.

What you’ll do

• Provide strategic counsel and guidance to clients, assisting them to achieve their goals through the proposal and development of high-quality communications solutions.

• Maintain in-depth knowledge of customer organisations and high visibility within them, generating quality contact with client stakeholders both within client teams and across product franchises.

• Deliver strategic direction on allocated accounts encompassing all aspects of program / project development using knowledge of market issues, company and strategic project objectives.

• Proactively initiate actions to maximise growth and profitability of accounts.

• Participate in proposal development and sales / proposal presentations as well as identify opportunities for business growth on existing accounts.

What you’ll need

To find success in this role, you’ll need an excellent understanding of biopharmaceutical lifecycle strategy as it pertains to patient and wider medical communications. Alongside this, we’ll be looking for proven experience in delivering patient insights, journey mapping, strategy and programme design services in a communications agency setting. A solid track record of proactive risk management will also be important, as will good strategic thinking abilities and a collaborative approach to delivering results.

About us

At IQVIA, we believe in pushing the boundaries of human science and data science to make the biggest impact possible – to help our customers create a healthier world. The advanced analytics, technology solutions and contract research services we provide to the life sciences industry are made possible by our 67,000+ employees around the world who apply their insight, curiosity and intellectual courage every step of the way. Learn more at jobs.iqvia.com.

