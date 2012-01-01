The Press Officer will ensure proactive and reactive generation and management of content of media coverage aligning to Oxford Nanopore’s key priorities, resulting in increased awareness of the impact nanopore technology is having around the world. We are seeking someone with a life sciences background, with broad PR experience and contacts.

The successful candidate will be responsible for developing journalist relationships and placing stories across key outlets to reach target audiences internationally, as well as planning news flow, bringing together information and spokespeople, and managing the review and approvals process.

The Details...

Duties include, but are not limited to:

- Working with the marketing team and agency, maintain and drive a media plan for the business.

- Proactively generate on-strategy media coverage aligning with Oxford Nanopore’s key messages and business priorities – national, international, trade and regional.

- Provide stories for a range of mediums, including but not limited to; online, print, broadcast, radio, podcast.

- Manage media database and build journalist relationships across scientific, business, biotech and general interest publications.

- Drafting, management of review and approvals processes of announcements.

- Manage any media filming requests, oversee shoots and brief interviewees.

- Maintain the Oxford Nanopore news site and work with campaigns team to ensure exposure of news stories to Oxford Nanopore audiences.

- Respond to incoming enquires to media inbox/phoneline and manage crisis comms.

- Share coverage internally.

- Manage spokespeople for media engagements.

- Analyse media coverage resulting from proactive opportunities.

- Understand the vision and tone of voice of Oxford Nanopore, where the customer is at the heart of our community and we support the sharing of customer stories by customers.

What We’re Looking For…

- A life science/science degree, further PR/comms/journalism qualification desirable.

- Agency background desirable.

- Proven success of generating news coverage on a continued basis.

- Dynamic, enthusiastic self-starter that enjoys working in a team environment.

- 3-5 years experience working as a press officer, communications specialist or journalist in a fast-paced environment, ideally within the life sciences sector.

- Experience in dealing with both proactive, reactive and crisis comms.

- Excellent written skills.

- Excellent interpersonal skills.

- Extensive existing media relations.

- Highly organised – able to manage multiple deadlines at once.

- Adaptable to changing timelines and situations.

Please note that no terminology in this advert is intended to discriminate on the grounds of a person's gender, marital status, race, religion, colour, age, disability or sexual orientation. Every candidate will be assessed only in accordance with their merits, qualifications and abilities to perform the duties of the job.