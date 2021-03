This is an innovative multi-faceted healthcare communications company that combines cutting edge digital publishing with medical education.

You will be delivering a variety of content including but not limited to accredited courses and training to online journals, features and up to date information on the latest developments in key therapeutic areas. These can range from webinars to videos and interviews to podcasts to journals. This is a fast paced environment aimed at bringing the latest information to the online HCP community- dedicated to the advancement of healthcare.

Therefore if you come from a medical publishing or medical education role- you will love this position as you will use your knowledge and ability to flex writing style in a therapy as opposed to brand focused role. Content is driven largely by experts and academics- so this a very rewarding role for writers who are passionate about the science. As the content is community led for news and education - this is truly rewarding role in its dedication to excellence in communicating the latest in scientific advancements.

Previous medical publishing or medical education experiences is required for this role- and you must have extensive experience of working across a range of digital platforms.