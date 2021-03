This rapidly growing and award-winning healthcare communications agency is creating career-defining work and have just undergone an exciting rebrand making it an especially exciting time to join. They have seen significant and sustained growth the past year including record numbers of promotions. Due to the variety and volume of work this hire will have some exciting flexibility to shape the role in terms of desired accounts, therapy areas etc.

The Job:

- The main client contact on your accounts

- Coach and mentor junior staff and highlight any training or development needs to their line managers

- Take part in brain-storm meetings to develop strategic and creative ideas.

- Spot business development opportunities associated with existing clients.

- Affiliate communications

The Healthcare PR Account Director will:

- Provide tactical and strategic advice and direction for clients

- Have direct line management responsibility, encourage, mentor and help to develop more junior members of the client services team

- Demonstrate excellent understanding of social media integration

The successful candidate will:

- Be an established senior account manager or account director in a healthcare PR agency

- Have proven experience of leading big global campaigns in a healthcare PR agency

- Demonstrate outstanding people management skills, along with the ability to inspire others

- Have top level UK and global media skills and experience of issues management

