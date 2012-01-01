CLR Recruitment is working closely with a superb Global Healthcare Communications agency with offices in Singapore in their search to find a talented and ambitious Associate / Client Services Director to join their expert team.

Your role as Client Services Director will see you providing strategic consultation to clients in order to drive the active pursuit of new business opportunities with existing or new clients. You will also identify and help to develop strategic relationships with partners or potential clients to implement business development initiatives.

You will be accountable for multiple lines of business and complex client relationships that include the maintenance and management of those relations and you will provide leadership to develop, maintain and manage the success and development of your team.

To be considered you will hold a life science degree and at least 5 years medical communications agency experience that includes the effective management of large-scale projects and teams. Strong project management is a must as well as possessing excellent written and verbal communication skills. Senior Account Directors who are looking to take the next step up are encouraged to apply

On offer are highly competitive salaries plus excellent benefits that include lucrative bonus and pension schemes. Flexible home working is offered, and fully remote opportunities are also available.

