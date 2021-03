Zenopa are working with a healthcare communications agency in Cambridge who are seeking an Account Executive.

(Role suitable for graduates with a Life science, communications, or marketing degree)

The company launched around 10 years ago and have gone from strength to strength , winning awards for the treatment of their employees and their approach to flexible working.

After an extremely busy 2020 they are seeking extra support in client services. As an Account Executive you will work on a wide range of different therapy areas for client work such as patient advisory boards, promotional e-details, clinical trial platforms , disease awareness campaigns and patient adherence.

The work is very patient focused and would someone who likes working on digital, e-books, e-details , animations and more. As a whole they don't get involved in publications or pubs planning.

The ideal candidate will have a life science, communications, or marketing degree and good Microsoft Office skills.

This role is currently remote, but post covid they would like someone to be able to come to the office around 2-3 times a week.

They are strong on staff health and well being (both physical and mental ) and are very active in terms of CSR activities.

They don't encourage long hours and will work with each individual based around their requirements for working arrangements.

You will be offered a well- planned professional development strategy with the founders from the start and monthly 121s.

Vitality Private Healthcare, free flu jabs and eye tests

Cycle to work scheme

New offices with plenty of green space

Annual leave - 28 days (including Bank Holidays + xmas closure + birthday off