This is a superb opportunity for a Group Account Director passionate about health and policy to make a mark in an award winning, global healthcare communications company. You will have a thorough understanding of the complexities of policy, advocacy and public affairs in the healthcare industry. You will have multi-level stake holder engagement experience – flexing from the pharmaceutical industry, to advocacy relations to liaising with political and government institutions at an international level. You will oversee high level strategic dialogue which will highlight and impact on policy change- making this a rewarding and meaningful role.

This is a new and thriving team in one of the world’s largest integrated healthcare communications agencies. You will partner with best in class in-house capability in technology and digital marketing, PR and advocacy but will also enjoy the start-up energy of a growing policy and public affairs team. You will do this in close partnership with the Managing Director.

Your role will therefore flex from external strategic counsel to internal training and upskilling in this exciting new specialist area for this visionary, integrated agency.

Previous healthcare agency experience in a policy role is required for this outstanding opportunity.