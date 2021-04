If you are an experienced Medical Education Account Manager looking for an agency that combines creativity with robust science- this is the agency for you.

Part of a team of award winning healthcare communicators, from advertising to PR to digital marketing- the medical education offer is the biggest but also a fluid part of the bigger picture. They are one of the most creative and friendliest London teams in medical education. The work is of a high standard- reflected in clear career paths and goals to bring out the best in the team and help people grow and flourish.

Works is varied- from aesthetics to medical devices- haematology to ophthalmology. The biggest need for this role is a high science Rare Disease account in an exciting launch of a drug of its first kind- so the chance to really make a difference.

This not a traditional medical education team- even though they have a robust, established client and scientific services team. The work is high science but very creatively driven. They are part of an integrated team so collaborate closely with in-house behavioural science colleagues in driving insights to give emotional weight and credibility to the work. The work is therefore engaging and interactive- including patient videos, animations, e-learning and a lot of strategic, behaviour led workshops.

If you therefore want to maintain your love of high science- but apply this in an exciting and creative role- this is the agency for you.

Previous medical education agency experience at at least Senior Account Executive level required for this role.