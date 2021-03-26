A rapidly growing and award-winning healthcare communications agency is creating career defining work and looking for a director to contribute to the ground-breaking communications work they are doing across the latest medicines, devices and treatments. This is the agency which prides itself on not just finding ways of doing things that have never been done before, but on doing them brilliantly

The Director’s Job:

- Design and deliver industry-leading, healthcare marketing and communications campaigns, e.g., global launches, medical education campaigns, digital marketing, media relations, lobbying, advocacy and social media all backed with scientific expertise and data analytics

- Be a strategic advisor for pharmaceutical, medical device and biotech clients, with an agile and creative approach

- Leading your team in developing industry-leading talent

- Being the force behind business development, and encouraging high-quality account management for the client services teams

You:

- A minimum of 15 years’ experience in client servicing in a healthcare PR/creative communications agency environment

- A flair for creativity and communications, both internal and external, for pharmaceutical clients

- A proven track record of inspiring others and being an outstanding leader

Visit our website media-contacts.co.uk to see other vacancies we are currently recruiting for!