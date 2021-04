Are you looking for an exciting new challenge within Medical Communications and the opportunity to be on the Senior Leadership Team of a highly reputed and award winning agency with multiple offices across the UK?

This opportunity is open to Senior level candidates working across Clients Services or Editorial within Medical Communications. You would need to be located in North West although there is a huge amount of flexibility with this role alongside HUGE progression opportunity and of course a lucrative salary and benefits package.

For more information on this role and to hear more in confidence please contact chris.french@clrrecruitment.co.uk or call 07713358677