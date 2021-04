This is one of the UK’s most vibrant integrated healthcare communications agencies. With award winning expertise in medical education, PR, marketing and digital strategy- this agency thinks big and delivers inspirational campaigns.

Part of a global network but with a boutique culture in health- this is a great place to shine and be visible. The PR and marketing team is one of the UK’s most creative in healthcare. Whilst a lot of the work is pharma led- so you need to be conversant with understanding and messaging clinical data- there is some high profile OTC work as well as a major lifestyle and health account. Therefore a great opportunity to work on scientific as well as creative accounts. Many of the products are mature so there is lots of scope for awareness led work and patient engagement- hence opportunity to do interesting and impactful social media and digital engagement.

There is also lots of media relations and events (pivoting to digital) so a great opportunity to develop your PR skills and make an impact through creative storytelling and engagement.

Most of all the culture is friendly and supportive- these are some of the most approachable and smart senior managers in London. If you want to be inspired and nurtured- this is the agency for you.

Previous healthcare communications experience is required for this sought after agency at at least Account Executive level.