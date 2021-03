This integrated healthcare agency based in Soho is looking for an ambitious and knowledgeable account director to join their Behaviour Change team. They are delivering strategic but patient centric omnichannel programmes above brand mainly across EMEA.

Using evidence-based frameworks you will be creating bespoke solutions for clients working in across a number of therapy areas including CNS and immunology as well as collaborating with med ed and comms teams in other therapy areas.

We are looking for someone with an entrepreneurial nature, strategic mindset, strong collaborative attitude, and a track record of forming excellent client partnerships.

The successful candidate will be working in a healthcare agency delivering strategic direction and have an understanding or strong interest of behavioural frameworks. You will be supported by a Director who has a vast career leading innovation in this space.

This is a great opportunity to join a friendly and creative team and be part of a hugely exciting and interesting area of healthcare communications.

I'd love to tell you more so drop me a note at kate@chemistrysearch.co.uk and we can arrange a call to discuss in more detail