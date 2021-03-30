Account Director - Healthcare PR

Employment Type:
Full-time
Type of Job:
Healthcare PR Jobs
Region:
London
Salary:
50,000 to 55,000 per annum
Salary Description:
£50000 - £55000 per annum
Currency:
UK Pound
Posted:
30-Mar-21
Recruiter:
Media Contacts (Recruitment Consultants) Limited
Job Ref:
32191

Busy independent healthcare PR, patient advocacy and healthcare comms agency seeks Healthcare PR Account Director who genuinely wants to make a difference to patients. This boutique healthcare comms agency is genuinely patient focused, beyond any other, and this is reflected in the business that they win.

The Agency:

- Has a unique approach to behaviour change in the healthcare sector, which really works.
- Operates across a unique blend of ethical PR, patient adherence and med comms campaigns.
- Only hires the most talented, creative and personable healthcare communications experts who are passionate about making a difference to patients and who are the nicest colleagues you could wish to work for!
- Working on campaigns for medicines in a wide variety of therapy areas, e.g., immunology and dermatology, HIV, virology, cardiology (heart failure and AF), oncology and devices, to name a few.
- Truly friendly, supportive and sociable environment. Freelancers ask to stay on, and no one ever leaves!

The Account Director’s Job:

- Driving global communications campaigns for the agency on a day-to-day basis, responsible for the team’s delivery.
- Building relationships with key individuals in international pharmaceutical companies, patient groups, DoH, etc.
- Keeping up to date with industry developments, the coolest new therapies and treatments and the latest scientific innovations.
- Providing proactive and reactive counsel to clients, domestic and international.
- As a member of the agency management team, the Account Director will be involved in the shaping and running of the business.

You:

- Have worked your way up to Account Director level in a healthcare PR/ comms agency.
- Must have global campaign experience at a senior level, driving strategy and delivery.
- Genuine interest in promoting best practise at all times.
- Hugely knowledgeable about the pharma industry and healthcare landscape.
- Knows how to have fun!

Contact Details:
Media Contacts (Recruitment Consultants) Limited
Tel: 020 7359 8244
Fax: 020 7226 9121
Contact: Julia Walton
Email:

