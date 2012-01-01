A hugely successful Medical Education agency based in the heart of Buckinghamshire is now looking to add to their ever growing team with a Senior Account / Programme Manager to join the team

This thriving agency is well known for providing their clients with compelling digital and traditional medical education programmes that are delivered by only the very best specialists in their field.

By partnering with patient programme, market access and PR specialists they can ensure that fully integrated communications are received at the highest level at all times.

The successful applicants will ideally have strong experience gained within a medical communications agency as Account / Senior Account Manager level.

You will have a thorough understanding of how an account management role works and will be confident in running projects and building and growing client relationships. Excellent communication skills both written and verbal are vital.

This is a fabulous opportunity for you to join a leading agency where career progression is second to none. Organic growth and employee development are very important to this organisation so you can expect to enjoy a very successful career.

To hear more please get in touch or send your CV to louise.breen@clrrecruitment.co.uk or call 01212274687 / 07713358675

