We have opportunities with a leading, highly awarded and reputed agency for a Freelance Medical Writer, Senior Medical Writer and

Principal Medical Writer to work with them for a 6 month term starting between now and the next 2 months.

This role will involve supporting a dynamic and fast-paced exciting oncology account with deliverables to include internal and external facing medical education slide decks,

newsletters, infographics and meetings-related materials.

If you are a freelancer already and looking to secure your next contract to start within the next 2 months or if you are working in permanent employment

Looking to start your freelance career, I’m keen to speak with you! Full flexibility, excellent day rate and the opportunity to work with a brilliant team for a term of 6 months

With the possibility of extension! What more could you want! 



Please contact me on chris.french@clrrecruitment.co.uk or call 07713358677 for further details