This is a fantastic opportunity for a freelance Account Director with strong healthcare communications experience to secure a stable contract for at least 6 months maternity cover, with opportunity for more work thereafter. A seriously impressive creative healthcare advertising agency is looking for an Account Director with excellent leadership, management and client relationship skills to join their team supporting clients on a mix of global, regional and UK accounts. You will be working with top pharmaceutical and biotech organisations and will be joining an agency that prizes development and a rewarding and fun culture.

Responsibilities:

- Working on a rewarding and challenging mix of accounts, the Account Director acts as the day-to-day account lead, responsible for the smooth running of their accounts, and the development and growth of client relationships.

- Drives client and brand strategy, influencing these as appropriate and developing an in-depth understanding of clients’ needs

- Leads by example, providing mentoring to junior staff and an example of top-quality work to all those in the team

- Drives business growth, both through existing accounts and identifying opportunities for new business

Requirements:

- You will have a passion for healthcare advertising and have experience in a healthcare communications agency up to Account Director level

- You will be an experienced and established freelancer

- Excellent knowledge of the pharmaceutical industry, ABPI and general healthcare landscape

- Bright, switched on with lots of initiative, you will be a team player and as comfortable talking to pharmaceutical marketing directors and doctors as to colleagues in the creative team and patient groups.

- Line management experience is favourable

