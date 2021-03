This is an agency with a genuinely great reputation- with a fantastic track record for developing leadership from graduate level up. Regularly featured in industry awards for employee engagement as well as their work in healthcare communications- this is a stand out agency for any CV- as well as an excellent place to work culturally.

The communications agency is part of a bigger holistic picture of healthcare engagement- and as a business your team will regularly partner with colleagues in data as well as consultancy. This agency therefore has impeccable heritage in bringing data to life with the patient voice at its centre. The communications agency has a number of capabilities and as a Medical or Senior Medical Writer in medical education you may also be involved in other parts of the business such as patient engagement, including working with PAGs and creating compelling and engaging content for patients- to publications strategy as well. The immediate need is for talented medical or senior medical writers who are passionate about events and digital engagement- where the two are increasingly meeting.

Apart from doing amazing work where you will learn and be inspired- there is also a huge focus on work life balance., While this agency has vibrant UK agencies there is full support for remote working as well.

Previous medical education agency experience is reuiqured for this innovative and supportive agency.