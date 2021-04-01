This is a fantastic opportunity for a freelance PR Account Director with strong healthcare communications experience to secure a contract with a top global communications and PR agency. You would be working within the agency account team and would be focused on developing and referencing scientific communications materials both for internal and external audiences. Therapy areas include immunology, respiratory and virology.

Requirements:

- You will have a passion for healthcare communications and have experience in a healthcare PR agency up to Account Director level

- You will be an experienced and established freelancer

- Excellent knowledge of the pharmaceutical industry, ABPI and general healthcare landscape

- Experience of content development and referencing in a healthcare communications agency

- Working collaboratively with clients and internal teams

This is an urgent need and as the team is currently working remotely the position will not be office based. As such, the candidate may be based anywhere so long as they can work core UK hours and communicate fluently in English. This is a fantastic opportunity to work with a renowned, award winning healthcare communications agency and secure future work.

