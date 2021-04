A progressive integrated healthcare communications agency is looking for a talented Digital Account Director to help them continue their work in digital excellence. You will be joining at an extremely exciting and busy time as they have moved to bigger and better offices due to the sustained growth that they are having! A digital hub for Europe, they are known for the innovative, collaborative and all-round fantastic work that they do. Working with some of the biggest and boldest clients in the pharmaceutical, medical and health sectors, this is not one to be missed.

The role:

- A varied role working on a global cardiology account

- Mentor junior staff in the digital team

- An ambassador for digital excellence and development, you will be driving the team forward and continue to grow accounts

- Cross collaboration between key digital teams to provide unrivalled offerings for your clients.

The candidate:

- Experience across a range of healthcare areas

- Creative and curious individual who truly wants to make a difference

- Enthusiastic and passionate about delivering digital communications

- Passionate about driving behavioural change and willingness to immerse yourself in client industries.

