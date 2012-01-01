This is an exciting opportunity for a freelance medical education account manager/senior account manager to join an award-winning integrated healthcare communications agency with heritage in medical education, healthcare PR and healthcare advertising.

The medical education offer varies and will cover everything from highly scientific outputs with medical affairs to promotional activities across channels with marketing. You will therefore have a strong scientific foundation with the experience to flex to promotional medical communications activities too.

In addition to providing solid project management you will be tasked with client liaison, supporting symposia, consensus programmes, advisory boards, affiliate toolkits, collateral development etc.

The team is close-knit so you won't be afraid to dip in at any level and you won't mind getting your hands dirty.

Previous medical education agency experience is essential

Competitive package to account for IR35

