Senior Content Editor / Strategist - Biotechnology

UK wide / global - REMOTE

£Excellent

My client is a thought leader in the biotech space, producing pioneering digital content and a virtual events programme for the sector - we are now seeking a Senior Editor / Content Strategist to join their team working remotely.

The Role

As a key stakeholder manager you will be responsible for creating, editing and writing content for the digital platform; pulling together content for events to support the event marketing as well as supporting with the proposals for the company's content marketing.

This role is a critical position for the business and requires a strong scientific background ideally with a bias on advanced therapies. Whilst writing content is important, being able to pull together key opinion leaders on projects within tight timeframes, managing budgets and being able to create editorial pieces.

The ideal candidate

You will be a confident writer, with experience of writing content for digital platforms and ideally have a strong understanding of the biotech sector. Excellent communication skills, project management and a commercial acumen are also critical for the role

This is a high profile role within this niche sector where you will be responsible for supporting the industry's leading biotech companies within this content platform!

Contact me today with your CV for more information

njohnston@rsdrecruitment.com