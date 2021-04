A well-established, independent healthcare PR agency with an unparalleled international reach are looking for a Senior Account Executive as a result of them winning new business. You will have the unique opportunity to work on domestic and global accounts, working closely with their New York office. If you have the ability and ambition to be a part of this success story, then read on…

Secondments to offices around the world are available if you want to travel as well as the training and career development being second to none. Good work is generously rewarded with on the spot bonuses and pay rises.

The Agency

- Famous for its innovative, award winning healthcare PR campaigns.

- Has an inspirational management team, which the new Associate director will be a major part of.

- Has a vast and varied portfolio of healthcare clients, therapy areas and services.

The candidate

- Charismatic and an industry specialist, you will have a track record of setting vision and strategy for global clients.

- Solid experience working in a healthcare PR agency is essential, as well as familiarity with working on global accounts

- Able to take on line management of a high performing team and to help them develop further.

- Naturally strategic thinker

