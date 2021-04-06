Our client is an expanding, successful medical communications agency with offices globally, seeking a Editorial Lead based in their Manchester office.

The Editorial Lead is a hybrid role involving the creation of scientific communications materials, editing and reviewing peers work. You will also be engaging in business development and liaising with clients effectively. You may be tasked with mentoring more junior members of the team, therefore enabling the progression. Our client offers a sociable and dynamic, close-knit team, but also the stability and resources that comes with being a part of an international medical communications agency.

In addition to an excellent salary, you can expect a competitive benefits package consisting of 25 days holidays, life assurance, private healthcare, generous bonus scheme, pension plan and a car allowance.

Responsibilities:

- Application of writing guidelines in accordance to pharmaceutical codes of practise to create high quality scientific materials.

- Lead and manage different projects in accordance to project and client brief

- Reviewing and editing peers work for quality control

- Close attention to detail is vital as reviewing projects for accuracy and objective aims is essential

- A driven, proactive approach, that inspires, motivates colleagues and drives team work

- Mentor and guide junior members of the team with writing responsibilities

Knowledge, Skills and Abilities:

- Life science degree is desirable BSc, MSc, PhD

- Previous medical or healthcare communications agency experience is essential; you’ll need to be an established Senior Medical Writer

- Possess project management, writing, editing, budgeting and organisational skills

- Be a sociable, meticulous, resilient and possess a dynamic personality

- Computer literacy

This is your chance to join a growing agency with excellent opportunities for career development and progression. If this sounds like you, then please don’t hesitate to get in touch!

