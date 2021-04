This is the chance to work with one of the most creative, impactful and daring healthcare advertising agencies in the UK. My client is looking for a Senior Strategist with a strong background in scientific engagement planning. You will be joining a well-established and growing strategy team so must come from a strategy role- we are looking for purists with impeccable skills in this area.

We are looking for gravitas and the ability to work independently with senior pharma stake holders with ease and confidence. You will have an excellent handle of commercial strategy and have expert experience in taking a brief, interrogating it and creating compelling strategic solutions.

You must have a science background- a scientific degree is preferred and experience of working in a creative agency on pharmaceutical accounts is a must.

Rare opportunity to shine and excel while working with exceptional peers in leading agency.