This is a great opportunity to join this progressive digital team supporting a wide group of outstanding healthcare agencies driving exciting change where patient-centred creative communications is at the heart of everything they do.

If you are passionate about digital and the role it plays in supporting medical communications this is for you.

They are looking for a Digital Communications Manager to join the team to work with the medical communications team to inspire their client work through the use of digital.

The successful candidate will have worked in a fast-paced digital agency environment and enjoy working closely with expert developers and client service teams.

You have a strong attention to detail and be confident explaining to clients how digital communications can add value.

Responsibilities include:

Supporting the account teams to identify areas of their existing business where digital can enhance or improve current offerings.

To work alongside the digital communications directors and account handling teams to scope digital projects and ensure these are budgeted accurately

Up-skill team members in digital competencies including Veeva, social media and multichannel marketing

Produce case studies, slide decks, and other materials around digital experience to support the communications practice account teams to identify areas of their existing business where digital can enhance or improve current offerings

You must have:

At least 1 years experience of managing digital projects within the pharmaceutical industry or experience in working for an agency in one or more in medical communications, healthcare advertising, healthcare PR or publications.

Qualification in digital marketing preferred but not essential

Experience of the development and execution of digital tactics for healthcare professionals and/or patients

Experience in multichannel marketing strategy/tactical planning preferred

If you are looking for a culture where belief in their people is the basis of everything they do - This is where you should be moving to!

If you are bright, enthusiastic, creative and ambitious you will thrive in this agency. They promote and encourage a friendly and collaborative workplace and offer outstanding career opportunities.

I'd love to tell you more so please drop me a line at kate@chemistrysearch.co.uk or call on 07557 256508.