A specialist healthcare PR agency has just won a huge new piece of global business on a major pharmaceutical brand and so needs a talented and experienced associate director to help onboard the client, build and lead the team.
The Agency
- Famous for its innovative, award winning healthcare PR campaigns.
- Has an inspirational management team, which the new director will be a major part of.
- Has a vast and varied portfolio of healthcare clients, therapy areas and services.
The Job
- Taking lead on a new global client’s famous prescription drug communications.
- Making the most of the agency’s resources and network in order to provide the best possible client service.
- Full spectrum of pharmaceutical PR including data and regulatory communications
You
- Charismatic and a pharma industry specialist, you will have a track record of setting vision and strategy for global clients.
- Solid experience working in a healthcare PR agency is essential, as well as familiarity with working on global accounts, the pharma industry and its regulations.
- Able to take on line management of a high performing team and to help them develop further.
Visit our website media-contacts.co.uk to see other vacancies we are currently recruiting for!