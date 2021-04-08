Associate Director – Healthcare PR

A specialist healthcare PR agency has just won a huge new piece of global business on a major pharmaceutical brand and so needs a talented and experienced associate director to help onboard the client, build and lead the team.

The Agency

- Famous for its innovative, award winning healthcare PR campaigns.
- Has an inspirational management team, which the new director will be a major part of.
- Has a vast and varied portfolio of healthcare clients, therapy areas and services.

The Job

- Taking lead on a new global client’s famous prescription drug communications.
- Making the most of the agency’s resources and network in order to provide the best possible client service.
- Full spectrum of pharmaceutical PR including data and regulatory communications

You

- Charismatic and a pharma industry specialist, you will have a track record of setting vision and strategy for global clients.
- Solid experience working in a healthcare PR agency is essential, as well as familiarity with working on global accounts, the pharma industry and its regulations.
- Able to take on line management of a high performing team and to help them develop further.

Contact Details:
Media Contacts (Recruitment Consultants) Limited
Tel: 020 7359 8244
Fax: 020 7226 9121
Contact: Julia Walton
Email:

