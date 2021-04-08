Account Manager – Healthcare PR

Employment Type:
Full-time
Type of Job:
Healthcare PR Jobs
Region:
London
Salary:
32,000 to 40,000 per annum
Salary Description:
Currency:
UK Pound
Posted:
08-Apr-21
Recruiter:
Media Contacts (Recruitment Consultants) Limited
Job Ref:
32314

A leading PR consultancy with expertise in consumer and healthcare sectors is looking for a high calibre account manager to join its healthcare team.

The Agency:

- One of the UK’s leading independent healthcare communications consultancies with a reputation for consistently high-quality service.
- Real opportunities for career progression.
- Invests heavily in training to keep standards at a high level.
- Benefits include pension, discretionary bonus and private medical insurance.

The Account Manager’s Role:

- You will provide tactical direction into client work – this will include pitches, proposals and recommendations.
- Contribute major input to healthcare and wellbeing clients’ marketing and communications strategy including social media and developing content.
- Provide an annual strategic review of client accounts.
- People management will include setting expectations and assisting with recruitment of staff.

You:

- Proven account management level experience from a healthcare PR agency.
- Several years’ experience in pharmaceutical PR, to include understanding data and regulatory communications.
- Top level written and verbal skills and a flair for client relationships are essential
- A good organiser, you are also keen to learn new things and excited about the latest healthcare and scientific developments

 

Contact Details:
Media Contacts (Recruitment Consultants) Limited
Tel: 020 7359 8244
Fax: 020 7226 9121
Contact: Julia Walton
Email:

