A leading PR consultancy with expertise in consumer and healthcare sectors is looking for a high calibre account manager to join its healthcare team.

The Agency:

- One of the UK’s leading independent healthcare communications consultancies with a reputation for consistently high-quality service.

- Real opportunities for career progression.

- Invests heavily in training to keep standards at a high level.

- Benefits include pension, discretionary bonus and private medical insurance.

The Account Manager’s Role:

- You will provide tactical direction into client work – this will include pitches, proposals and recommendations.

- Contribute major input to healthcare and wellbeing clients’ marketing and communications strategy including social media and developing content.

- Provide an annual strategic review of client accounts.

- People management will include setting expectations and assisting with recruitment of staff.

You:

- Proven account management level experience from a healthcare PR agency.

- Several years’ experience in pharmaceutical PR, to include understanding data and regulatory communications.

- Top level written and verbal skills and a flair for client relationships are essential

- A good organiser, you are also keen to learn new things and excited about the latest healthcare and scientific developments

Visit our website media-contacts.co.uk to see other vacancies we are currently recruiting for!