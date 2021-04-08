A specialist healthcare PR agency has just won a huge new piece of global business on a major pharmaceutical brand and so needs a talented and experienced senior account director to help onboard the client, build and lead the team.

The Agency

- Famous for its innovative, award winning healthcare PR campaigns.

- Has an inspirational management team, which the new director will be a major part of.

- Has a vast and varied portfolio of healthcare clients, therapy areas and services.

The Job

- Taking lead on a new global client’s famous prescription drug communications.

- Making the most of the agency’s resources and network in order to provide the best possible client service.

- Full spectrum of pharmaceutical PR including data and regulatory communications

You

- Charismatic and a pharma industry specialist, you will have a track record of setting vision and strategy for global clients.

- Solid experience working in a healthcare PR agency is essential, as well as familiarity with working on global accounts, the pharma industry and its regulations.

- Able to take on line management of a high performing team and to help them develop further.

Visit our website media-contacts.co.uk to see other vacancies we are currently recruiting for!