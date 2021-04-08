This is an extremely rare and exciting opportunity to join this truly unique Independent Healthcare Creative Agency.

Their outstanding creative reputation has built over the years and puts them proudly as one of the industries most admired agencies.



Everything they do is underpinned with strategy and in this role you will be delivering research and insight across markets. You will have excellent knowledge of both creative and communications planning – building the brand and communicating this to your clients as well as working with the leadership team to help develop the agency’s strategic approach on new business proposals.

You will be creating meaningful customer journeys- getting under the skin of the brand as well as competitor landscape, broader activities around drugs coming into market, creating channel plans and liaising with client service and creative to deliver flawless tactical executions.

You must have a true passion for creative innovation and demonstrate the ability to work effectively with creative teams. The agency pulls together and you must see the value in a “whole team” approach.

You should have:

Experience and strong understanding of brand planning.

Experience and strong understanding of tactical deployment across channels such as field force, direct marketing, media and experiential.

Experience and strong understanding of marketing technology (e.g., CRM, CLM).

Strong research skills, both qualitative and quantitative.

Preferably with 3-5 years’ experience in a planning role at a healthcare creative agency.

I'd love to tell you more about this great role so drop me a line at kate@chemistrysearch.co.uk or call on 07557 256508

