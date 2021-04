This is a superb opportunity to join one of the most famous brands in advertising in the world- in their specialist healthcare agency.

If you think big, global, creative and engaging this is the agency for you. Our client is looking for a meticulous medical writer who loves science and the process of turning data into brand magic. From high science accounts in Oncology and HIV to consumer health your role and audiences will be varied and the work engaging and impactful.

Your role will see you distilling clinical data and creating compelling scientific stories on a range of capabilities from digital marketing to booth materials, detail aids – you will underpin a variety of promotional content with robust science and medical credibility.

Due to the nature of the role our client will welcome applications from medical writers at medical education agencies looking for a career change- and that creative spark in their next role.

Rare opportunity to join an agency where you will proudly be part of one of the most awarded and inspirational healthcare advertising agencies in the world.