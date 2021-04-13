Our client, a healthcare communication company, is seeking a Head of Operations to lead digital delivery and resourcing across a portfolio of global accounts from their offices in central London.



Working with teams across creative design, digital design, motion graphics, video development and web design and development you will manage operations and staffing across client accounts with a multimillion pounds value.



Our client nurtures a supportive, diverse and inclusive culture which is fundamental to bringing the best out of their talented teams. You will be offered excellent leadership training and career development along with a great salary and a raft of benefits including, bonus, pension, private family healthcare with dental cover, 29 days holidays, high street discounts, season ticket loan and much more. You will also enjoy the benefits of flexible and home-working.



Responsibilities:

- Responsible for collating and reporting business revenue and performance analytics, and for the quality and accuracy of the data that it is based upon

- Partner with company management to understand key levers to optimise their business performance to achieve their financial targets

- Ensure company operating procedures are adhered to, with regular audits to identify improvements

- Ensures optimal project lifecycle management within the business to regulate invoicing, cashflow, reconciliation and reporting

- Responsible for business resourcing, ensuring the right capability is recruited and aligned for booked business and future capabilities are forecasted accurately based on long-term client demand across functions

- Ensure roles are operating in line with job description and management lines are appropriate and effective

- Leads and manages relationships and agreements with external partners, vendors and contractors

- Ensure that the business runs with legality and conformity within established industry regulations

Knowledge, Skills and Abilities:

- Educated to degree level our client is seeking candidates who are already working with operations within a medical communications or healthcare communications agency environment. Significant previous operations and medical communications agency experience is a must.

- Proven business leadership experience

- Proven team management experience

- Proven implementation of business solutions

- Experience with process implementation and management

- Excellent financial management skills

- Excellent understanding and adherence to process

- Outstanding communication and people skills

- Knowledge of Healthcare industry’s legal rules and guidelines

If you are looking for an opportunity where you can continue to develop your operational skills in a pioneering healthcare communications environment call me today.



