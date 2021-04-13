Humans are complex, so are decisions relating to their healthcare. Our client is a full-service healthcare communications agency which focuses on utilising comprehensive real-world evidence and behavioural insights to deliver innovative and effective creative campaigns for healthcare and pharmaceutical clients. If you have a desire to deliver effective change for patients and are passionate about healthcare and have experience working in a healthcare agency this is the call to make.

The Agency:

- A unique agency with behavioural insights and data underpinning everything they do

- Fast-growing and diverse team who are always looking to challenge expected wisdom

- A strong philosophy of promoting from within and very low staff turnover

- A great scope and variety of clients, meaning you will be exposed to lots of different work and broaden your skillset

- Sociable and fun, the team have been continuing this culture in lockdown with pizza nights and drinks

Responsibilities:

- You will be the leader in the agency both in terms of client work and internally, managing a team of around 15 staff

- Responsible for managing client business and relationships, ensuring account teams deliver on account business

- Senior lead for business within the unit, utilising an extensive suite of state of the art marketing techniques – ensuring work is bold and of the highest quality

- Supports and trains account directors to line manage members of the team and responsible for direct line management of team members

Requirements:

- You must have worked in a leadership position within a healthcare communication agency

- A compelling and inspiring manager, leading by example and getting the best work out of the team

- You will have a deep knowledge of the pharmaceutical and healthcare landscape and regulations

This is an unusual opportunity to join an agency with very low staff turnover, at a senior level and really make a difference in a small but growing agency with a unique outlook on patient outcomes and creative healthcare campaigns.

