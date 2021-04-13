Copywriter – Healthcare Communications

Busy independent healthcare PR, patient advocacy and healthcare comms agency seeks experienced medical copywriter who genuinely wants to make a difference to patients. This boutique healthcare comms agency is genuinely patient focussed, beyond any other, and this is reflected in the business that they win

Responsibilities:

- Take detailed briefings from account handlers and clients. Ask questions to ensure thorough understanding of all jobs/projects
- Must possess excellent written skills, particularly creative writing; headlines, short and long copy, and copy for digital media. Ability to change style and tone of communication where necessary for different audiences is essential
- Ability to comprehend scientific papers and work with a science writer to produce promotional materials, patient materials and other materials as appropriate.
- Learning and adhering to specific client requests, and style guides
- Liaising regularly with account team, creative team and project managers by phone, skype and email, as well as meetings and face-to-face discussions
- Knowledge of current industry best practice
- Ensure that the progress of all projects is shared where appropriate so that, if necessary, other members of the team can take them over if the need arises
- Supporting the growth of new business and delivery of pitch content as and when appropriate.

Requirements:

- Two years healthcare agency experience (minimum), ideally, a scientific or medical education background
- Must demonstrate or have the proven ability to take a job through from briefing to final delivery, with minimal supervision
- Ability to present work confidently to clients and internal audiences
- Ensure clear and efficient communications between teams, the creative team, and the wider company
- Ability to confidently liaise with clients and support senior members of the team

This is an exceptional opportunity to join a growing healthcare communications agency genuinely committed to establishing a collaborative and supportive environment and put out the highest quality work. Benefits and salary are competitive.

