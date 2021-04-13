Our client, a boutique healthcare communications agency based in South West London, is looking for a senior (or principal) medical writer to join their small but fast-growing team. The agency, independently owned and run, is at a really interesting point in their growth as they transition from medical education to more of an integrated offering, including advertising and consultancy. They have won a significant amount of new business in the last six months and have ambitious plans for 2021/22.

What makes this senior medical writing role unusual (and interesting and challenging!) is the variety of work you will be doing, and the fact that you will be involved in projects over a far greater period of time than with most agencies – from the initial work on consumer and patient behaviour all the way through to regulatory collateral (in the case of a switch to OTC, for example) and the actual advertising campaign to consumers. If you love patient materials, this is the job for you!

The successful senior or principal medical writer will have significant experience in either a medcomms or advertising agency, ideally within both Rx and OTC and have written a very broad range of materials. In return for your enthusiasm and writing ability, you will benefit from a very competitive base salary (there is scope for negotiation DOE), a good work-life balance and very engaging work.

