Global advertising agency with thriving healthcare/pharmaceutical business seeks scientifically minded editor.

The Company:

- Well respected and successful international advertising agency

- In the business of communicating ideas about health

- Clients include top ten pharmaceutical companies, healthcare organisations and wellbeing/consumer health product manufacturers

The Editor’s Job:

- Editing and proof reading a variety of materials for the pharmaceutical industry, including detail aids (printed and digital), leave pieces, mailers, websites, training materials etc.

- Being a brand guardian across multiple products.

- Performing data checks and creating reference packs

- Conveying ideas and information in an effective and clear, concise manner, verbally and in writing, in individual and group situations

You:

- Have a science degree and are able to use scientific knowledge and data to edit and proof read material to a high standard

- Must have worked in a healthcare communications agency and have editorial experience of different therapy areas and products

- Know how to data check claims and documents

