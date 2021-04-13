Highly creative healthcare advertising agency best known for its award winning and creative work seeks a medical writer to join its team, creating superb quality promotional materials for a range of therapy areas and medicines.

The Agency:

- One of the most highly regarded creative healthcare agencies in London, it produces campaigns that influence and change behaviour.

- Constantly wins awards, famous for innovation – a top name to have on your CV,

The Medical Writer’s job:

- Writing high quality scientific and creative communications materials about prescription medicines (including promotional materials such as eDetail aids and congress stands, HCP & patient educational programmes, websites and digital content)

- Performing literature searches and data trawls for pitches and developing backgrounder documents

- Participation in client meetings and workshops, and mentoring junior medical copywriters.

You:

- BSc or higher in a relevant life science subject as well as 3–4 years’ experience as a medical writer in a healthcare advertising or medical communications agency – THIS IS ESSENTIAL

- Ability to work independently but also collaborate with account handlers and art directors

- A passion for both advertising and pharmaceutical developments

- Excellent attention to detail, skills in Microsoft PowerPoint, Word, Excel and Adobe Acrobat as well as familiarity with ABPI guidelines, Zinc and/or Veeva Promomats

